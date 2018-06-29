Panama City Beach Staff Breaks Ground on $3.8 Million City Hall Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Panama City Beach staff broke ground on the new multi-million dollar facility Thursday morning.

The Panama City Beach City Hall has been in its current building next to the visitor's center off Back Beach Road since 1979, and according to staff it has a number of deficiencies.

Instead of paying $2 million to renovate it, the council unanimously voted to have GAC Contractors build a brand new facility.

The new city hall will be right across from the old building, beside the public works building.

The project will cost $3.8 million, which will include the facility, the demolition of the current city hall and tag office, and a new parking lot and park.

"So we will have contractors out here starting to dig out the foundations and start things rolling, and then about 9 to 10 months later we hope to have a building in place. Once we have the building in place we will actually move the existing offices from the older building into the new one," City Manager, Mario Gisbert, said.

Gisbert said the money for the facility has been budgeted over time, and there will be no debt or any additional tax payer money needed.