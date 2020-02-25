Panama City Beach Sports Complex hires new general manager

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jamie Cox

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Sports Complex, spearheaded by Visit Panama City Beach and managed by Sports Facilities Management (SFM), has hired Jamie Cox as General Manager, officials said in a news release.

“Cox is an experienced sports tourism industry leader, coming from the high-performing and award-winning Hoover Metropolitan Complex,” officials wrote.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Visit Panama City Beach and the Sports Complex. I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to building on the incredible momentum generated by the complex in pre-opening and in this first year of operation,” Cox said. “I am honored to work within the SFM Network and I look forward to building on the success and adding new events to the ‘World’s Best Beaches’.”

Cox joins the Panama City Beach team with 15 years of experience in the sports industry. Cox spent the last three years in Hoover, Alabama opening and making the Hoover Metropolitan Complex one of the highest performing sports venues in the country. Cox was instrumental in leading the business development efforts culminating in $50 million dollars in visitor spending to the region in 2019. He has also served as a Sports and Wellness Director for both the Atlanta and Birmingham YMCA associations.

“Jamie is an excellent addition to the team at the Sports Complex. We were impressed with his knowledge of the industry and successful booking statistics exhibited at Hoover Metropolitan Complex,” said President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, Dan Rowe. “We are confident in his ability to bring the same success to our complex and the Panama City Beach community at large.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

City of Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade"

Mardi Gras Coverage: Order of Athena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mardi Gras Coverage: Order of Athena"

WKRG Mardi Gras Coverage: KOR Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "WKRG Mardi Gras Coverage: KOR Parade"

King Felix III

Thumbnail for the video titled "King Felix III"

Comic Cowboys take the parade route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Cowboys take the parade route"

WKRG Mardi Gras Coverage: Orange Beach Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "WKRG Mardi Gras Coverage: Orange Beach Parade"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.