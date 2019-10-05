Panama City Beach Sports Complex gets ready for its grand opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is seeing its first big win this weekend.

They are hosting their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 5th, followed by live sport demonstrations of seven different games.

“This just expands upon the diversity that we can bring in sports tourism to the destination,” said Panama City Beach Sports Complex general manager J.D. Wood. “So we are very excited about that and are looking forward to really bringing a lot of soccer, lacrosse and football that really hasn’t had a home and for the new sports complex to be that home for the community.”

Officials spoke out about the grand opening and the complex’s future at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s ‘First Friday’ event.

“We’re pretty much going five to six days out of seven days a week starting in the new fiscal year,” Wood said.

Breaking ground about a year and a half ago, their team has been working non-stop and experienced some delays from Hurricane Michael.

But now, they are excited to show off the final product.

“To see it come to fruition and to have everyone else get the opportunity to really be apart of it, it’s just something that I can’t really put into words,” Wood said. “I know the team is excited to show it off at the grand opening.”

Festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. at the complex.

