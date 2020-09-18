Panama City Beach says drain pipes were unable to be cleared during flooding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–In Panama City Beach, residents are now dealing with the aftermath of Sally, cleaning up, and figuring out what happens next.

All-day, residents in low lying areas were outside clearing their yards of debris and draining flood water out of their homes. Many people said they’ve never seen flooding like this in many years.

Panama City Beach officials say the city’s drain pipes were blocked which then led to the deep flooding throughout the city.

“The fact that we had such a high tide when the storm hit yesterday all these drain pipes on the beach were submerged and stopped up with sand so our public works crews could not access these pipes until the water receded and went down,” said Councilman Paul Casto.

If you had any flooding inside your home, Casto says to mark how high the water rose and to take photographs. He says documenting the entire process will help when it comes to dealing with your insurance company in the long run.