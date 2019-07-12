Panama City Beach Rotary Club hosts guest speaker from Israel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A member of the Israel Defense Forces and Military and Terrorism Analyst spoke to the Panama City Beach Rotary Club about the current situation in the Middle East and how it directly affects the United States of America, even though a threat doesn’t always seem imminent.



“Don’t ignore what’s happening around you in the world, it’s very easy,” said the speaker, Elliott Chodoff. “The world has become not only a global village, but also a global battlefield.”



Chodoff has been living in Israel for over 30 years, experiencing this battlefield first hand in the IDF. He’s spoke with the club members on Thursday to make awareness of the issue more prevalent in the United States.

“We have a great challenge,” said Jim Pretlow, one of the guests at the presentation. “If it’s a foreign-sounding name it just goes in the ear and right back out again.”

“Much of what is going on in that area directly affects the American way of life,” said Chodoff.

He says the biggest threat to the US right now is Iran; the conflict going all the way back to the Revolution of 1979, boiling ever since.

“It’s not that it wasn’t there, either because the Iranians weren’t prepared to do something at the moment, or the previous administration appeased them and appeasement will buy you time, but appeasement doesn’t buy you victory,” he said.

Guests were able to ask Chodoff questions about his experiences in the field, and get a better understanding of the situation from someone living in the area.

“To hear the Israeli perspective on what it would take to win a war there is interesting,” said Pretlow.

Chodoff says winning that war requires a victory strategy, not an exit strategy; something he feels the US hasn’t done well with for decades.