Panama City Beach residents will have to say goodbye to the “Y”

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB)– A long-time Panama City Beach landmark will soon be gone.

City officials are doing away with the intersection of Front Beach Road and Highway 79, known as the “Y.” It is part of a project that will transform Highway 79 into the gateway to the beaches.



“Well, it certainly is going to hurt us a bit while the construction is going on. But as they say, in order to make an omelet, you gotta break some eggs,” said David Humphreys, the Co-Owner of Sandbar Seafood Restaurant.

The merging of Highway 79 into Front Beach Road is currently in the shape of a “Y,” but after the road construction, it will be more in a “T” shape.



“What is included is State Road 79 from Back Beach Road to Front Beach Road, and then a segment of Front Beach Road from, just in front of Winn-Dixie, heading east to Lullwater Lake,” said David Campbell the Panama City Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Manager.

The goal is to improve traffic flow and create a significant entrance to the heart of the beaches.



“Because it is the gateway to the city, and what we are doing on 79, it is currently a two-lane road, and we will be adding two additional two-lane roads to make it a divided four-lane roadway,” said Campbell.

Not only will the two extra lanes be suitable for daily travel, but it will also benefit residents during hurricane evacuations.

With current blueprints, the changes mean some businesses will have to go. City officials are in the process of condemning businesses currently in the path of the new roadway, such as a Chevron gas station.

However, construction alone might initially inconvenience a few others. Restaurant owner David Humphreys is excited about this change.



“The end product as it looks on paper looks really good. I think it will help the businesses, and it’ll help the community quite a bit,” said Humphreys.

Construction will start this coming Fall and will take up to 18 months to complete. The city is using community redevelopment grant money to pay for the project.