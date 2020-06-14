Panama City Beach residents organize “Unity Rally”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Along Front Beach Road on Saturday evening, several dozen people came out to support a Unity Rally organized by a few Panama City Beach residents.

“[It’s] just to show that everybody out here is just here to love each other,” said Sam Buatu, a co-organizer of the event. “We’re here to love you guys. We want our community to be embedded in love.”

The four-mile march started at the M.B. Miller County Pier and went all the way to Pineapple Willy’s and back, escorted by the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Organizers said the goal was to spread the love throughout the community and to magnify justice, unity and love for all in the face of the issues being faced throughout the entire country.

“I just kept feeling goosebumps,” said Kallie Piecora, a Panama City Beach resident who participated in the march. “It was just like a joyous feeling. You could feel the love, a lot.”

Another PCB resident, Keith Denman, said he wants visitors to know that this community loves one another.

“I did 30 years in the Coast Guard and I’ve never seen the crazy racism like going on right now in the country,” he said. “It’s not about hating the police, it’s about loving your neighbor and that’s all.”

Marchers said the rally was an extremely positive event for the community, as passing cars returned the love with honks, smiles and support.

“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live in peace with everyone,” Buatu said.