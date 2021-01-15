Panama City Beach residents may have to wait longer to say ‘Goodbye to the Y’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach residents may have to wait a little longer to say goodbye to the “Y” intersection at Highway 79 and Front Beach Road.

The project was due to go out for bid this month, but the city said they ran into issues with utility coordination, and now may face problems with the outfall project on Lullwater drive.

The plans and timelines for the project were initially released in September 2020.

“We have had a 40 day delay so far, and we are looking to capture those 40 days back so we don’t delay the end of that project,” said Panama City Beach City Councilman, Geoff McConnell.

Sandbar Seafood and BBQ Joint is located near the “Y.” General manager, Gerald Yarbrough, said construction delays could impact the business, especially if it’s during the summer months.

“Most of the time if people see construction they’ll go somewhere else. Close to the summer, that’s the key time that we actually start to double up try to save money and make money,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said he fears the business may have to look to other ways to attract customers.

“It’s going to effect us a lot. We’re going to have to do more advertisement or look to other means to let people know we’re open,” Yarbrough said.

The goal of the roundabout is to alleviate traffic congestion in the area, Yarbrough said he feels he’ll be pleased with the end result.

“I think it will be a really nice draw,” Yarbrough said.

McConnell said despite the delays, he intends to see the project completed for September 2022.

“The push is so that we will hold that timeline for when construction starts, and we will do that with providing penalties and rewards for any contractor that wins that bid,” McConnell said.

McConnell also added if the outfall project does pose a problem to the completion of the roundabout, the Council may look to split the project into two parts to prevent further delays.