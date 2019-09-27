Panama City Beach receives $4 million grant for Bay Parkway phase II construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach officials accepted a $4 million grant from Bay County on Thursday to help with the construction for Phase II of Bay Parkway.

Bay County applied for the grant from the Florida Department of Transportation in order to use it for this project.

The total cost of construction for Phase II is $11 million. The grant covers $4 million, and Bay County and Panama City Beach will be splitting the additional $7 million evenly.

“That will be a vital part of Panama City Beach and moving pedestrians and tourists back and forth,” said Panama City Beach Councilman, Phil Chester. “[To] kind of relieve some of the traffic.”

Construction of Bay Parkway Phase II is scheduled for mid-December.

