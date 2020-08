PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 10:30 am on Saturday morning, law enforcement officials with the Panama City Beach Police responded to a call of a stabbing at the TownePlace Suites- Marriott Hotel at 16000 Panama City Beach Pkwy.

Officials say it was an apparent domestic dispute. The victim of the stabbing is a male with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is a female. Neither are cooperating with police.

At this time it is still an open and ongoing investigation.