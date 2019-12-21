Panama City Beach police officers give back during holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — They did not ride a sleigh, or slide down a chimney, but the Panama City Beach Police Department is making sure Santa’s presents get delivered this year.

“I just hope that I get to make some kid’s days brighter and get to see the smiles on their faces,” said Officer Chandler Colvin.

This is Colvin’s first year delivering presents to residents throughout Panama City Beach for their 28th annual Holiday Helpers Program.

The Holiday Helpers Program is part of PCBPD’s Cops ‘N Kids Program that aims to build a positive relationship between children throughout the community and local law enforcement.

“It just makes it a little bit easier for the parents,” Colvin said. “When maybe they are in a more pressing time than others.”

From dollhouses to bikes, and even a Christmas dinner ham, the department worked all year to bring these gifts together.

“It is something where we work with community partners that help do the toy drives,” said Lieutenant Jamey Wright. “That is lined up months in advance.”

The officers visited about 150 families throughout the day on Friday.

“We really get a lot of information from the schools,” Wright said. “The guidance counselors know their kids, so they let us know what kind of help that those families need.”

Wright says even though they serve the community daily, events like these make their job much more meaningful.

“Some families just need help,” Wright said. “It means a lot to us and it means a lot to the families.”

