Panama City Beach Police investigating murder-suicide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials confirmed Thursday that they are investigating an incident that left two people dead.

Beach officials described the incident as a murder-suicide that involved a couple at a hotel on the beach. They added that the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn Express on Front Beach Road.

According to an incident report released by Beach police officers found a man and woman lying dead near each other and a pistol on the floor.The victim’s children were also at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

