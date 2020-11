PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating after two bodies were found near the Lowes Back Beach Road.

The bodies of two men were found at about noon, according to officials close to the investigation. One of them was in a shallow grave. The other was in the pond and tied to an object that weighted him down, officials said.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.