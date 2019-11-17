Panama City Beach Police hosting ‘parents against predators’ workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– There’s no telling what your kids can be doing on the internet this day and age, but there is a way you can keep them safe.

The Panama City Beach Police department, in partnership with Breakfast Point Academy, will be hosting another seminar focusing on the topic of internet predators and safety on social media.

The seminar will be held this upcoming Tuesday (November 19th) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Breakfast Point Academy cafeteria.

Organizers will be teaching those in attendance about all of the apps you need to be watching for on your child’s phone.

It will be free and open to the public.