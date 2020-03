PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old teen.

Yogi Preston was last seen on March 2 at the Days Inn located at 12818 Front Beach Road.

He is described as being a white male, approximately 6’00”, 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Preston may be in the area of Southport.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000.