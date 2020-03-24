Panama City Beach officials screening employees daily

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city officials are doing what they can to ensure their employees aren’t sick and don’t get sick as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Starting this week, firefighters will be screening each city employee as they come in for work.

The men and women will be doing so with a no-contact thermometer. The city employees will also be asked a series of questions if they have a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

If any employee has a temperature of 100, they will be immediately sent home on sick leave.