One man hit and killed after car crash on Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–

UPDATE AS OF 6:13 P.M. : Officials with the city of Panama City Beach told us that 50-year-old man visiting from Jamaica was killed after being hit by a car. We are told the driver that hit the man was a 19-year-old female.

Panama City Beach officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A Panama City Beach Police officer on scene said that two vehicles were involved in the accident. Due to impact, one vehicle hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Officials were unable to give a condition of the victim or their identity, but the accident is currently being labeled as a traffic homicide.

Multiple lanes of Front Beach Road are closed at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

grand theft arrest

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Day

BDS Superintendent speaks before House panel

Washington County Sheriff Department unveils new app

Six feet of social distance reduction proposal

2 killed after military aircraft crashed near Montgomery airport

More Local News

Don't Miss