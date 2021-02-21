One man hit and killed after car crash on Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–

UPDATE AS OF 6:13 P.M. : Officials with the city of Panama City Beach told us that 50-year-old man visiting from Jamaica was killed after being hit by a car. We are told the driver that hit the man was a 19-year-old female.

Panama City Beach officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A Panama City Beach Police officer on scene said that two vehicles were involved in the accident. Due to impact, one vehicle hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Officials were unable to give a condition of the victim or their identity, but the accident is currently being labeled as a traffic homicide.

Multiple lanes of Front Beach Road are closed at this time.