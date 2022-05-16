PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is getting ready for the summer tourist season.

City officials are looking for another six full-time lifeguards to join the six they currently employ.

Most of which are posted near Russell Fields Pier across from Pier Park.

But this will be the first season lifeguards will be on watch near Boardwalk resort.

With nearly 100 beach accesses, Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey said they could use more help.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to cover,” Spivey said. “We have a great team. We just need more members on it. We’re looking for folks that are physically fit and enjoy being on the beach and working with the public.”

Lifeguards work from 10 am-6 pm from April 1-September 30.

The beach is currently taking applications.

If you’re interested in applying, email Wil Spivey at wilspivey@pcbfl.gov.