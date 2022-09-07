PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police.

Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, which had a towing trailer and a jet ski attached, stuck in the shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico near the County Pier on Front Beach Road. A Panama City Beach police officer arrived at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked Lakic what his vehicle was doing in the water, according to an incident report.

Lakic explained that he had driven onto the beach from a vehicle access point and launched a personal watercraft at 8 a.m. Tuesday. When he returned and tried to get the personal watercraft and the vehicle back to the roadway he became stuck.

At that point, the officer informed Lakic that driving a vehicle on Panama City Beach is prohibited. White’s Wrecker service was called and an employee showed up to get the vehicle, the trailer, and the personal watercraft off the beach.

However, once the wrecker arrived the employee said he did not think he would be able to perform the vehicle removal because the wrecker would get stuck in the sand, the report said. After about two hours of waiting for heavy towing equipment the employee apparently changed his mind and decided to give it a shot.

It did not go well.

According to the report, the tow truck got stuck twice attempting to remove the SUV, the trailer, and the personal watercraft from the beach. This series of problems did finally end when the heavy towing equipment arrived and the SUV, the trailer, the personal watercraft, and the tow truck were towed off the sand, the report states.

The officer issued a citation to Lakic for driving on the beach. White’s Wrecker charged him $1,300 for the tow. It’s unclear how much damage was done to the SUV.