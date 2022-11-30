ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a one-day trial, a Panama City Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing in the parking lot of the Pensacola Beach boardwalk.

On Nov. 29, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Darrius Prince Alexander Hepburn, 26, to 20 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm with a Weapon.

On the evening of Aug. 29, 2021, Alexander stabbed the victim multiple times in the parking lot of the Pensacola Beach boardwalk. The victim’s stab wounds were so severe a trauma alert was issued, and she was flown via LifeFlight to Baptist Hospital.

An Escambia County jury deliberated for approximately two hours before finding Alexander guilty as charged.

“The defendant’s actions were cold and capricious, and absolutely warrant a substantial prison sentence,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson argued.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Christopher Patterson prosecuted the case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden.