Panama City Beach man killed in motorcycle wreck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was killed the motorcycle he was riding was struck by another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Justice Onyeugo, 19, of Richardson, Texas was driving a 2013 Audi east on Hutchison Boulevard when he turned ledt at Alf Coleman Road and “traveled into the path” of the motorcyclis, troopers wrote.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released until his family is notified, troopers wrote. Charges in the case are pending an investigation, they added.