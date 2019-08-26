Panama City Beach man charged with sexual battery

A Panama City Beach man was arrested Friday after he was accused of sexual battery.

Walter Arocena

Walter Arocena, 34, was the last client of a hairstylist at a business on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to a report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. After the haircut was finished and Arocena was supposed to be leaving he grabbed the woman, forced her into a room and sexually battered her, deputies wrote.

The woman reported the incident to deputies after Arocena left. When they confronted him about the incident Arocena said the encounter was consensual. However, his story did not match the physical evidence at the scene, deputies wrote.