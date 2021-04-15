Panama City Beach man charged with indecent exposure at condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 61-year-old Panama City Beach man was charged with indecent exposure after he was caught on camera exposing himself and masturbating, Panama City Beach Police said.

Carey Joe Bryant was in the public areas of the Sunbird Condominium on South Thomas Drive, completely nude on several occasions, officers wrote in a news release.

“While in these public areas, which consisted of mainly the hallway outside of the condo unit he is residing in, Bryant did expose his sexual organs in a vulgar and indecent manner,” they added. “Bryant was captured on a nearby doorbell camera, masturbating and exposing himself.”