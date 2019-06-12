Panama City Beach man arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Panama City Beach Police have arrested and charged a Panama City Beach man with lewd and lascivious molestation upon a person between the ages of 12 and 16.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Steven Fox, Jr., after receiving reports that he committed this offense at least three separate times.

In the report, officers reference working with the Children's Advocacy Center where the victim provided a sworn statement that these incidents occurred over a two to three month period while the victim lived with the defendant and his girlfriend in Panama City Beach.

His bond is set at $45,000.