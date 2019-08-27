Panama City Beach man arrested for child pornography

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is arrested and accused of soliciting children for child pornography.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Yliniemi created a Facebook account with the intent to find and share child pornography.

Michael Yliniemi

Deputies say the photos and videos they found on the account included children ages five to 12.

Yliniemi is facing eight counts of promotion of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning and given a bond of $150,000 dollars.