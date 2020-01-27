Panama City Beach man accused of sexually assaulting a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Thomas King, 55, is charged with child abuse, sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to an arrest affidavit from the Panama City Police Department. Investigators added that King was a long-time friend and confidant of the family.

The victim told her mother the assault happened on Friday but added that there had been other assaults from the suspect in other locations, according to the arrest affidavit.

King was expected to appear before a judge for the first time Monday.