PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement” when he tore off a portion of another man’s face, court records state

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Robert Edmonds, 21, was arguing with the victim over a stove in the victim’s camper. Edmonds allegedly grabbed the victim in a bear hug, said, “I love you,” and then bit into the victim’s lower left face along his chin and jaw.

Edmonds’ bite created a gash that was three inches long and two inches deep, deputies wrote.

He then spit the flesh in the sink and left the scene before deputies arrived, authorities wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened in January of last year and records show that a warrant for aggravated batter was issued for Edmonds arrest. However, he was finally arrested Tuesday.

Edmonds is now being held in the Bay County Jail on a $10,000 bond.