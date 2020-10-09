Panama City Beach loosens restrictions for Tattoo parlors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council passed a change to an existing ordinance granting tattoo parlors more freedom to advertise.

The vote comes on the heels of an earlier decision allowing tattoo shops to be within 500 feet of any church, school, or public park. Previously, the requirement was 1500 feet.

Panama City Beach councilman Michael Jarman said that the ordinance was initially passed years prior when tattoos were viewed as taboo. He added that the change will put them on an equal playing field with other businesses within city limits.

“Prior to this the tattoo parlor shops had to have their signage 250 feet off the road, now it’s 100 feet. They weren’t allowed to have external signs which was very limiting, they could not actually advertise their product,” Jarman said.

Johnnie “Rico” Cordle, Manager of Revolution Tattoo and Body Piercings said he’s happy about the loosening restrictions for signage.

“It’s awesome, it’s one less thing I have to worry about,” Cordle said.

Panama City Beach councilman Michael Jarman said that he hopes the loosening restrictions on signage and distance will help tattoo artists in the area expand.

“It’s going to help these businesses because they are not as restricted as to where they can set up shop,” Jarman said.

Joey Spindler of Gulf Coast Professional Tattoo said he has been looking to relocate, and the loosened restrictions will help him do that.

“This ordinance is going to be very beneficial for me to able to continue my business in Panama City Beach, we’ve been here for 22 years,” Spindler said.

While Cordle says it will be great to see other tattoo artists come into the community, he did express that he is nervous about new competition.

“I don’t want it to become too saturated because it’s going to be hard for people like me to make a living,” Cordle said.

Cordle also added he’s especially concerned about the wrong kind of competition, as he mentioned some people go into the industry lacking proper training.

“There’s a lot of people that haven’t done the steps to become a tattoo artist, they don’t know about bloodborne pathogens or how they can harm people,” Cordle said.

Cordle expressed when getting a tattoo be sure to do your research, and look at the artist’s portfolio.