Panama City Beach looks to crack down on aggressive driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of dollars are coming into Panama City Beach to help crack down on aggressive driving.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the council announced a 50,00 dollar grant from the state.

This money will be given to the police department to increase patrols of speeding, distracted and aggressive driving.

Councilman Geoff McConnell says this hopefully will decrease the number of accidents and make the roads safer.

“The community needs to be aware they need to slow down, be mindful of the cars around them and the families that are in those cars. Don’t text and drive and be safe out there,” McConnell said.

The council had to approve amending their 2019/2020 budget in order to receive the grant. They approved the change, increasing the police department’s budget.