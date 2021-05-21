Panama City Beach hit-and-run suspect arrested

A Warrensburg, Mo. man was located and arrested after her injured five people in a hit and run in Panama City Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday. Troopers were ultimately able to identify and arrest the driver after locating this Dodge Charger.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Warrensburg, Mo. man was located and arrested after he injured five people in a hit-and-run in Panama City Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Friday.

It happened last week on Thomas Drive near the intersection of Chickasaw Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three men and two women from Louisiana were traveling west on Thomas Drive on an 8-seater golf cart when they were rear-ended by a gray Dodge Charger.

Troopers said three of the five people on the golf cart were ejected from the vehicle before the golf cart went off the road and crashed into a tree line.

Four of the five people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the golf cart, a 45-year-old man, had significant injuries but is expected to be okay.

The four others had minor injuries.

Troopers were ultimately able to identify and arrest the driver after locating the Charger.

The suspect, Tyler J. Downey of Warrensburg, Mo. is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and failure to register a motor vehicle (he had a Florida tag attached which was registered to a Ford Focus).