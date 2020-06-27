Panama City Beach Fire Station No. 30 opens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Those living in the central part of Panama City Beach can now sleep a little bit easier knowing a new fire station has been added to their part of town.

The Panama City Beach Fire Department celebrated the official opening of Station No. 30 Friday morning.

The new station is located at 160 North Nautilus Street.

City officials say the new addition should improve response times and provide residents with peace of mind, knowing even more people are ready to answer the call when they’re in need.

“For people that were on the central part of Panama City Beach, they didn’t have a station that was close to them. They had one on the east end and one on the west end but this gives people more comfort and safety in the Bid-a-wee area, the Colony Club, all those neighborhoods, and everyone is gonna benefit from having a fire station centrally located on Panama City Beach,” said Mark Sheldon, the Mayor of Panama City Beach.

The new station also helped to create more jobs as 18 firefighters were added to the department’s staff. Now, the department has locations on the east end, west, end, and central part of town.