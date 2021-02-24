Panama City Beach Fire Rescue purchases remote-controlled rescue boats

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re swimming in the Gulf in Panama City Beach this summer, you may notice a small boat-like device bobbing through the water. The City’s Beach Safety Department is officially adding remote-controlled rescue boats to its fleet.

E.M.I.L.Y stands for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard and Panama City Beach now owns two of them.

“E.M.I.L.Y’s a rescue device that can be used to help get out to a victim quickly,” said Wil Spivey, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Beach Safety Director.

The rescue boat can travel up to 35 miles per hour and is controlled remotely by people onshore. Swimmers in distress can grab ahold of the lanyard and get brought to safety.

“These are tools that can be used by a non-rescue or somebody that’s not going into the Gulf, like a fireman. We can pull somebody off duty and put them on this device,” Spivey said.

The Beach Safety department has purchased two E.M.I.L.Y’s from Gulf County. Lifeguards are now undergoing training with educators from Gulf Coast State College.

“The college is here to help the community and that’s what we’re doing,” said Tony Lopez-Baquero, the Director and Coordinator for the college’s Unmanned Vehicle Systems program.

The E.M.I.L.Y’s can also be used in collaboration with drone technology and floatation devices. As the weather begins to warm up and swimmers start to fill the Gulf, Spivey says he’s excited to have an extra tool in their arsenal.

“It’s a perfect time to get these devices and become more familiar with it and efficient with it so we can get the most effect out of it possible.”

Spivey says these devices aren’t meant to replace lifeguards, but to help them out when seconds matter most.

Ahead of the spring and summer season, the Beach Safety division is actively recruiting lifeguards. If you’re interested, you can visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pcbgov/jobs/2970159/seasonal-beach-safety-rescue-responder?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs