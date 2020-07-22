Panama City Beach Fire Chief resigns

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch announced his resignation today.

Couch was recently removed from his job and placed under investigation.

City officials have now confirmed the investigation centered on text messages Couch sent to a female employee. Couch did not return a call seeking his comment on the situation.

Couch served in the city’s fire department for more than 32 years leading the department as chief for the last 2 years. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it is available.

