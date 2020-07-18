Panama City Beach Fire Chief placed on leave days after Panama City Fire Chief also placed on leave

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s Fire Chief, Larry Couch, is on administrative leave and under investigation. This comes just ten days after the same thing happened to Panama City Fire Chief, Alex Baird. Now, many are wondering, why?

Panama City Beach officials made the announcement Thursday night. City Manager, Tony O’Rourke, sent Couch a letter saying the city was informed of allegations against him and will be conducting their own investigation.

In the interim, the city has named Deputy Chief Ray Morgan as Acting Fire Chief.

When News 13 requested records related to the complaint and investigation, Panama City Beach officials refused to comply or comment, citing state records law exemptions.

All of the Panama City Beach city council members also refused to comment on the issue.

The situation is almost identical to Panama City’s investigation of Fire Chief Alex Baird.

City officials placed Baird on administrative leave 10 days ago and announced an internal investigation.

News 13 also requested any and all public records on the case and the City of Panama City refused, citing public records exemptions.

In both cases, city officials appointed the second-in-command as Acting Chief, Ray Morgan in Panama City Beach, and Ken Taylor in Panama City.

Panama City Beach officials are also dealing with another personnel set-back. Their choice for City Clerk, Ruth Bocchino, has reportedly declined the offer. They’ve reportedly offered the job to the runner-up, Lynne Fasone.