Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue Department welcomes in new fire truck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue Department welcomed in a new fire truck on Tuesday during their push-in and wet down ceremony.

Its’ a tradition that wishes the crew and members of the new apparatus ‘good luck’ on all the calls they are going to take moving forward.

This new truck will be housed at Station 32 next to the Walmart on Middle Beach Road. It has the latest medical equipment on board and the newest hydraulic rescue tools.

Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief, Raymond Morgan, says this new truck will be a great addition to the community.

“Our whole mission is to serve our public and the better that we can do that, is obviously our goal,” Morgan said. “We love the city we live in and our guys just love to be a servant of that city.”

This new truck will be replacing one of the station’s older trucks, a 1996 model that has traveled over 150,000 miles up and down Panama City Beach.

