PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice.

Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break.

Crews are out trying to repair the water main.

According to the city’s Facebook page, they anticipate a boil water notice for the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.