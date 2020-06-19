Panama City Beach drafts strategic plan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach council members, city staff, and residents met on Thursday to develop a strategic plan, the first the city has seen in its fifty year history.

The plan consisted of identifying strengths and weaknesses of the city as a whole. Then, citizens and officials determined what would be great opportunities for the city to pursue for growth, as well as threats that stand in the way of achieving such growth.

The eventual goal is that the city council works to implement these changes in their term.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke feels that change begins with community input.

“It has to be a collective effort to be successful, there needs to be not only input, but ownership or it’s just another document on the shelf,” he said.

Local realtor Kara Wooten expressed that meetings like this are a turning point for change.

“This was such a refresh for this city to have a new administration and for them to allow us to come in and for them to genuinely hear our thoughts,” said Wooten.

Mayor Mark Sheldon suggested such an idea during his campaign, calling for open dialogue between residents and elected officials.

“We’re going to put things on paper today that we’re gonna be held accountable too,” said Sheldon.

The official plan is expected to be drafted for August time with public input sessions to follow.

Once it gets public approval, it will then be presented to the City Council.