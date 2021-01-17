Panama City Beach City officials expect Alf Coleman project delays

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach community redevelopment agency has a goal to improve roads in the city on a more accelerated timeline, one of those areas is along Alf Coleman road.

But there have been some concerns and now that deadline has had to be extended for a few months.

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said the CRA Alf Coleman project is projected to wrap up in 2022.

They want to raise a portion of the roadway, as well as add sidewalks and bike lanes.

But McConnell said the grant they expected to receive to complete this design has not been approved yet at the emergency management state-level. Delaying the project for more than four months.

“The CRA has been around and in existence for many years and it is time for this to get completed,” said McConnell. “So I know that this council’s initiative is to make sure this gets done in a timely manner. We just took out a very large 40 million dollar bond in order to accomplish it in a shorter timeline, so we are going to be holding everyone accountable and get this done. We are being held accountable by our residency to get it done. So it is important that this gets completed on time and it’s a great product and showcases the front beach park area, which is the beach area for Panama City Beach.”

McConnell said the CRA is attempting to contact the emergency management district officials to accelerate their timeline and complete this project in a shorter amount of time than the current four to six-month wait.

“We will attempt to try and contact some of these officials at the emergency management district and hopefully we can get that accelerated or actually completed in a shorter amount of time so we can move forward with that project,” he said. “We don’t want to start that project because what it will do is take that grant away from us once we start.”

He said if they go ahead and start the project right now, the state emergency grant they had applied for will be taken away as a result.