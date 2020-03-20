Panama City Beach City Council to hold meeting to discuss beach regulation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

According to a Facebook post from the city of Panama City Beach, the city council is holding an emergency meeting at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The city’s website said they are holding the meeting to “consider regulation of the sandy gulf beach and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

This announcement comes after the Bay County Commission announced that they are holding a special emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to discuss potential emergency measures aimed at combatting COVID-19, including beach closures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class"

Doctors urge residents and visitors to heed COVID-19 warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors urge residents and visitors to heed COVID-19 warnings"

Enforcing the beach closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the beach closure"

Walton Co tourists and businesses react to beach closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Co tourists and businesses react to beach closing"

Panama City Beach will not be closing its beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach will not be closing its beaches"

Walton County passes emergency ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County passes emergency ordinance"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.