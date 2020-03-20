Panama City Beach City Council to hold meeting to discuss beach regulation

According to a Facebook post from the city of Panama City Beach, the city council is holding an emergency meeting at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The city’s website said they are holding the meeting to “consider regulation of the sandy gulf beach and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

This announcement comes after the Bay County Commission announced that they are holding a special emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to discuss potential emergency measures aimed at combatting COVID-19, including beach closures.