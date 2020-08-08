Panama City Beach City Council presents first ever community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As soon as August 14, 1,700 Panama City Beach residents will receive the city’s first ever community survey aimed at hearing the voices and opinions of residents.

“The survey is designed to solicit that type of feedback so we have data to improve the quality of life and services,” said City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

The city is asking the person with the birthday closest to the date they received the questionnaire to fill it out. O’Rourke said the randomization will allow the city to hear from many voices.

“We don’t want to skew or bias the response, we just want people to provide an honest, direct and authentic answer,” said O’Rourke.

The city said they hope can effectively implement residents’ suggestions.

One topic they want to address is having just one garbage collector. Traditionally, residents have been able to choose which provider they prefer.

Michael Cannon has been a resident of Panama City Beach for four years and chose his provider based on affordability. “We tried to get a provider with the best service and most efficient price,” said Cannon.

He said he hopes to able to have the choice to choose his provider in the future. “I definitely like being able to have the choice of who we can choose, any competition is always good,” said Cannon.

Another topic is the possibility of having residents pay less than non-residents at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center. Panama City Beach Resident Joe Keys said he visits the Aquatic Center at least twice a week and was impressed with the idea.

“I would definitely be interested in something like that I am pretty sure we’d all benefit in the local community,” said Keys.

Those who don’t receive the survey by mail will also be able to get the survey on the city’s website, the week of September 11.

The Council said they hope receive the survey data by the end of October, and start implementing changes as soon as possible.