Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Beach City Council extends mask mandate ordinates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANMAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday evening, the Panama City Beach Council reached a resolution calling for their mask mandate ordinance to be extended to August 28th at 5 p.m.

The mask mandate extension impacts all business employees and patrons in indoor businesses including retail, bars, restaurants and indoor amusements.

While City Manager Tony O’Rourke said he felt the area has reached its peak and may be headed toward a plateau, he expressed the positivity rate for COVID-19 cases may still be a cause for concern.

“As a county right now were at 16%, we are seeing our numbers hopefully diminish a little bit, but the C.D.C. and other health experts say you want a positivity rate that’s preferably under 10%,” said O’Rourke.

While other Council members recognized that the city is headed in a good direction, they felt it was too soon to relax the mandate.

Councilman Jarman acknowledged that local hospitals in the area are already compromised with limited bed capacity due to Hurricane Michael, and according to hospital officials he spoke with, they are still seeing many more COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“My primary concern has been our hospitalizations, when I reached out to local hospitals this week they said they are still in surge protocols,” said Councilman Jarman.

Ultimately, they say they want to ensure they are making the safest choice for the community.

“We can all wear masks for a little while but we can’t stand another shutdown,” said Councilman Casto.

The Council also acknowledged that they have been receiving questions about mask quality and care. They want to encourage citizens to wear a level three grade mask to ensure that you have a high level of safety. If you’re wearing a disposable mask, make sure to throw it out after use, and if you have a cloth mask, ensure you wash it regularly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Concept ideas announced for incoming skatepark in Bay County

PCB city council extends mask mandate

A family is mourning the loss of their dog killed by their neighbor

Local job vacancies on the rise in Bay County

Two Marianna baseball players sign to Coastal Alabama

Calhoun County First day of school

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the