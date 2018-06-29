Panama City Beach City Council Discusses Enforcing Double Red Flags Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Following a string of drownings on Panama City Beach, the city council is discussing how they can enforce double red flags to keep people out of the water.

Several council members expressed their concerns of beach go-ers putting emergency responders at risk when they swim while double red flags are flying.

The council discussed enforcement mechanisms that could be put in place to stop people from entering the water.

Some solutions brought up are hiring additional beach patrol employees, and focusing on educating beach go-ers on the flags.

While nothing was decided, Councilman Paul Casto, said they are moving forward with the discussion, and instructing City Manager, Mario Gisbert, to research how the county and other coastal communities enforce the flag system.



"A lot of good discussion, I think we're headed in a positive direction to get some more help to the police chief and the fire chief that currently oversee this," he said.

Police Chief Drew Whitman declined to comment.

He said he wanted to research the topic more thoroughly.

