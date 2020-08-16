Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Beach City Council approves strategic plan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach City Council approved the first draft of its strategic plan. Council members said they hope that this will be used as a roadmap for future policy to make improvements to the city.

The plan is proposed for 2021 to 20-6 and is the collaborative result of 150 community members, City Council, and City staff. The groups met on June 18 for the planning workshop and together discussed points of weaknesses and strength that the city could improve upon.

Councilman Geoff McConnell said that a plan like this is a step in the right direction to move forward.

“This allows us to set out some goals and have the community involved in setting those goals. We can pair the goals to our budget for the next 5 years, and can plan ahead on what needs to get done,” said McConnell.

Some of the top priorities on the draft include transportation, public safety, and economic development.

McConnell also said they will actively reevaluate the plan over the course of the five years.

