Panama City Beach city clerk is fired

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At Thursday morning’s Panama City Beach City Council virtual meeting, City Clerk Mary Jan Bossert was terminated after being in the position for a little over a year.

The decision comes after the city council’s evaluation of Bossert, which she said she disagrees with, adding that she was never informed of any inaccuracies or problems with her job performance before receiving the evaluation.

City Councilman Hector Solis said in the meeting that although Bossert is a “nice and professional person, there were just some things that were missing,” also saying that all other councilmembers gave Bossert a below average rating in the evaluation.

Bossert said she believes that it’s a response to her fulfilling a public records request to a Panama City Beach resident.

“Mr. Gisbert told me that I had a great evaluation review until I responded to this request,” she said during the meeting. “I was also told that the majority of council members were upset that I responded to this public records request. It is my job to do so. Clearly this evaluation is punishment for my response to what I believed was a legitimate request for public records.”

Pending a possible lawsuit, Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas said he wouldn’t comment on personnel problems.