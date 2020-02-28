Panama City Beach chamber honors humanitarians

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several people were honored for their community work Thursday night.

Two big awards are handed out at the annual Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce dinner each year.

The Community Impact Award went to PCB Entertainment which is Rendy Lovelady and Mark Sheldon. The men are best known for Gulf Coast Jam and Sandjam.

The Humanitarian of the Year award went to the Bennett family. Family members have been community leaders and business owners in the area for decades.