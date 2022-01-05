Panama City Beach Bookit facility sold to DR Horton for $5M

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The BookIt facility in Panama City Beach was sold in December to D.R. Horton for $4.975 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser.

BookIt, a travel website, became infamous at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 for allegedly leaving customers stranded and refusing to refund money spent on trips that could not happen during the shutdown.

Multiple customers filed lawsuits and criminal complaints against the company. In at least one instance, BookIt agreed to pay back more than $550,000 in a civil settlement with the Attorney General in Massachusetts. Other customers were able to get their money back after months of wrangling with BookIt and their own banks and credit card companies.

BookIt had an agreement with the Bay County EDA and the county for an industrial exemption on their taxes. Under the agreement, BookIt was required to pay taxes on the land they owned in Panama City Beach but did not have to pay taxes on their facility. The agreement was removed in 2019, according to the property appraiser’s office.

D.R. Horton purchased the facility on Panama City Beach Parkway on December 16. The construction company bills itself as the nation’s largest homebuilder.