PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A boil water notice put out by the city of Panama City Beach on Wednesday has been rescinded since the city has completed an emergency repair to a water main. After a bacterial test to the water, it is now clear for residents to drink safely.

The advisory was originally for people living in the areas of North Lagoon Drive, The Palm BAy Subdivision, Grand Lagoon Shores Subdivision, Boca Lagoon Drive and Boca Shores Drive.