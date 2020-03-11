LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Panama City Beach boil water notice rescheduled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday morning’s boil water notice for Panama City Beach has been canceled.

The city of Panama City Beach has experienced a break in its main water transmission line near West Bay.

The line, which provides water to all PCB utility customers, was stabilized Tuesday, but more extensive repairs will be required.

To minimize the effect on beach residents, businesses, and visitors, repairs are now tentatively scheduled for Sunday night, March 15.

There is no boil water notice in effect at this time. A notice is expected to be issued Monday morning, March 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Sneads family moves back into home after storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads family moves back into home after storm"

Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders"

Remembering the Crums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering the Crums"

Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf"

Interview: Pensacola PD headquarters placed on lockdown for fentanyl exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview: Pensacola PD headquarters placed on lockdown for fentanyl exposure"

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask to vote on coronavirus spending bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask to vote on coronavirus spending bill"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.