Panama City Beach boil water notice rescheduled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday morning’s boil water notice for Panama City Beach has been canceled.

The city of Panama City Beach has experienced a break in its main water transmission line near West Bay.

The line, which provides water to all PCB utility customers, was stabilized Tuesday, but more extensive repairs will be required.

To minimize the effect on beach residents, businesses, and visitors, repairs are now tentatively scheduled for Sunday night, March 15.

There is no boil water notice in effect at this time. A notice is expected to be issued Monday morning, March 16.