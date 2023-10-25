PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Senior Center sponsored its 2nd annual community health fair from 10 a.m. until noon on October 25th.

The event was open to the public. As you can imagine, many of the visitors were senior citizens.

They had the chance to meet 33 vendors to find out about local resources. Booths gave away pamphlets, COVID tests, and stress balls, and there were lots of door prizes.

Free health screenings and flu shots were also available.

“They have in it for the public. For older people, it’s easier for everybody to get here. They have time to walk around. They can get a free shot. It’s wonderful it’s just awesome,” said Bay County resident Vickie Eckerle.

Cheryl Brown, the event organizer says she wants to give back to the community and watch people enjoy themselves during the health fair.