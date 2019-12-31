Panama City area issues precautionary boil water notice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City issued a precautionary boil water notice after emergency water main repairs caused a loss of water pressure in the area of Degama Avenue and Beach Drive.

The city says residents may experience discolored water approximately 24 hours after your water has been restored. The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

According to to the public works department, tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in eyes or nose or mouth.

Water can be disinfected by:

Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute.

Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of common household bleach which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 to 6% active ingredients. Use food grade containers. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added.

Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

Buying commercial bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

If you have questions, you can call the City of Panama City Utilities Department at (850) 872-3191.